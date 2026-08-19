People demand alternative route to Dakhdu Nallah

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 18: Locals of village Ossu Dakhdu, school staff and students are facing severe hardships as the bridge over the local stream, which was washed away during heavy rains last year, has yet to be reconstructed.

The prolonged delay has left the area without a proper crossing, forcing people to risk their lives while navigating the flooded stream on foot.

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With continuous rainfall in the mountainous regions, the water level in the stream has been rising steadily, making the crossing increasingly dangerous. The absence of a bridge has also disrupted vehicular movement, leaving several vehicles stranded on either side of the stream, cutting off connectivity for the local population.

Villagers said that even crossing the stream on-foot has become extremely difficult due to the strong water current. They expressed concern that the situation could lead to a serious accident if immediate measures are not taken.

The affected residents have appealed to the district administration and concerned departments to provide an alternative route or install a temporary bridge at the earliest until permanent reconstruction of the bridge is completed. They stressed that restoring connectivity is essential for the movement of schoolchildren, patients, and other daily commuters.

Locals have urged the authorities to treat the matter as a priority, warning that further delay could put more lives at risk, especially, if the region continues to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.