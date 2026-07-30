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Home / Videos / People Conference Threatening PDP Leadership Alleges Iltija Mufti

People Conference Threatening PDP Leadership Alleges Iltija Mufti

      Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti alleged, that Peoples Conference is threatening and intimidating party’s leadership. She said party’s leader Yasir Reshi is being consistently threatened and intimidated by the PC. Iltija alleged...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti alleged, that Peoples Conference is threatening and intimidating party’s leadership. She said party’s leader Yasir Reshi is being consistently threatened and intimidated by the PC. Iltija alleged that PC is using the threat of central agencies to harass PDP leaders.

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