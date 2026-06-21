People across J&K grappling with unemployment, inflation: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Continuing his grassroots outreach programme, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today visited Narwal Pain and held an extensive interaction with residents, youth, women, traders, senior citizens and local representatives to assess public grievances and developmental concerns.

Addressing the gathering, Bhalla said that people across Jammu and Kashmir are facing numerous socio-economic challenges that require urgent attention. He alleged that unemployment, inflation, inadequate civic infrastructure, declining economic opportunities and delays in public service delivery have emerged as major concerns affecting the daily lives of citizens.

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Bhalla said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir continue to face uncertainty regarding employment and career opportunities. He stressed that thousands of educated young men and women are awaiting recruitment in various government departments, while limited private-sector investment has further narrowed employment avenues. He said prolonged delays in filling vacancies and conducting recruitment processes have generated frustration among aspiring candidates.

Referring to the rising cost of living, Bhalla said inflation has placed an enormous burden on common households. He maintained that increasing prices of essential commodities, cooking gas, electricity, healthcare services and educational expenses have significantly strained family budgets. Middle-class families, daily wage earners and economically weaker sections, he said, are finding it increasingly difficult to manage routine expenses.

The Congress leader also raised concerns regarding the condition of civic amenities in several urban and rural areas. He said residents continue to complain about damaged roads, poor drainage systems, waterlogging during rains, irregular drinking water supply, inadequate sanitation arrangements and insufficient street lighting.

Bhalla reiterated his party’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of people and ensuring that public concerns are effectively represented before the authorities. He assured the residents that the issues raised during the interaction would be taken up vigorously at appropriate forums.

Among those present included- Sandeep Dogra, Ram Dass, Davinder Singh, Mouin Latif, Suresh Kumar, Devraj Kanojia, Chitranjan Singh, Ajeet Raj, Rita Kanojia, Amna Kalyan, Sofia, Sultana and others.