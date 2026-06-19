Pensioners demand release of DA, hike in Medical Allowance

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: J&K State Pensioners Association, Jammu has demanded release of with held Dearness Allowance (DA) and increase in the Medical Allowance of the employees and pensioners in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement, president of the Association, Krishan Singh today urged upon the Government to release with held DA installments from January 2020 to June 2021 of the employees. He also demanded pending GPF and Gratuity of the employees/pensioners and enhancement of Medical Allowance of the employees and pensioners from Rs 300 to Rs 1000 per month.