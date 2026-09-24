PEMA delegation, Zonal Head ICICI Bank call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: A delegation of Pashmeena Entrepreneurs Makers and Artisans (PEMA) Foundation, led by Tariq Dar, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and briefed him on the upcoming PEMA's Pashmina Artisan Award Ceremony.

Sandeep Sharma, Zonal Head for Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh at ICICI Bank, called on Lieutenant Governor.