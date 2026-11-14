Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Peddler's Properties Worth Rs 13 Crore Attached In J&K's Anantnag

Peddler's Properties Worth Rs 13 Crore Attached In J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 14: Properties worth over Rupees 13 crore, belonging to an alleged notorious drug peddler, were attached in Anantnag district on Saturday, police said. The immovable properties belonged to a notorious drug peddler involved in multiple NDPS cases, a...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:20 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Srinagar, Nov 14: Properties worth over Rupees 13 crore, belonging to an alleged notorious drug peddler, were attached in Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

The immovable properties belonged to a notorious drug peddler involved in multiple NDPS cases, a police spokesperson said.

The action was taken by a team from Bijbehara Police Station against Abdul Gani Dar, a resident of Tulkhun area of the south Kashmir district.

Advertisement

The attached properties comprised a double-storey residential house and 17 kanals and 15 marlas of commercial and agricultural land, with an assessed value of Rs 13.05 crore, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra