Srinagar, Nov 14: Properties worth over Rupees 13 crore, belonging to an alleged notorious drug peddler, were attached in Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

The immovable properties belonged to a notorious drug peddler involved in multiple NDPS cases, a police spokesperson said.

The action was taken by a team from Bijbehara Police Station against Abdul Gani Dar, a resident of Tulkhun area of the south Kashmir district.

Advertisement

The attached properties comprised a double-storey residential house and 17 kanals and 15 marlas of commercial and agricultural land, with an assessed value of Rs 13.05 crore, the spokesperson said.