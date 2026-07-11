Pearls and the Necklace

Prof. M. K. Bhat

drmkb1963@gmail.com

Prime minister’s three-day visit to Seychelles (first visit by any Indian Prime minister) – a country with less population than Jammu city and the subsequent visit of Japan’s prime minister to India followed by Prime minister Modi’s visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand hints to the geo political changes going on in the Indo pacific region. This region represents about 63% of the global GDP and half of the world population. It is the hub of international trade and security. The tussle in the region has started with China’s expanding footprints in the Indian Ocean through ‘Debt Trap Diplomacy’ and ‘String of Pearls Strategy’ to contain Indian hold in the Indian Ocean. Its debt trap policy, lures the strategically located nations around India to borrow infrastructural loans. Once the nations are indebted, China pressurises them to support its geostrategic interests. Its ‘string of pearls’ strategy has brought tremendous change in the geopolitical environment of the Indian ocean.

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India has responded to the Chinese string of pearls policy by its ‘necklace of Diamond’ strategy. China is well aware that India bears the potential to contain it in Indo Pacific Ocean and India also knows about the expansionist attitude of China. The tussle between two Asian giants is of paramount importance not only for these Asian powers but it is equally important for countries falling in Indian ocean and south China sea. In south china sea, China asserts its sweeping historical claims over nearly the entire body of water via the ‘nine dash line’ which has been a source of tension in the region. China’s disputes are maritime and island claims between different sovereign states in the region, parties to these disputes are China, Brunei, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia etc.

China has formed string of pearl strategy to encircle India through military and commercial facilities by building permanent military and commercial bases around it. These string of pearls extends from mainland China to Horn of Africa. This has been designed to safeguard vital maritime trade routes, secure surplus energy lines and expand Bejing naval foot print across the Indian ocean. The main strategic ports under string of pearl are Gowder Pakistan located in Persian Gulf, functions as the crux of the China Pakistan economic corridor, Hambantota of Sri Lanka, Chinese financed and operated commercial shipping centre and port leased for 99 years, Hambantota gives Chinese ships vital logistic and refuelling hubs in the central Indian ocean. Chittagong port Bangladesh- China heavily invested to modernise this port expanding its commercial reach in the Bay of Bengal, kukupa port Myanmar this port serves the starting point for oil and gas pipelines that run directly into China’s Yunnan province bypassing Malacca strait, port of Djibouti located in the crucial Bab e Mandeb strait it serves as China’s overseas military and logistic base.

The String of Pearls being a network of commercial and military bases in many countries is a threat to Indian security and involves India’s traditional /current enemies like Pakistan and Bangladesh. The things got aggravated with the recent visit of Bangladesh prime minister Tariq Rehman to China in which he signed an MOU with China to develop an economic zone and infrastructure project near Mongla port of Chittagong. This strategy has been deployed by China to protect its trade interests, as a major chunk of its trade passes through the Indian Ocean on the one hand and on the other it may divert India from growth to maritime defence. It will be a challenge to the strategic clout of India in the Indian Ocean. China doesn’t have any openings in the Indian Ocean; the Strings of pearls will help China surround India and will give it a chance to dominate Indian ocean. Small Countries which see towards India to contain China may feel forced to fall in line of China. It is no secret that China is a big threat to its neighbouring countries and its expansionist attitude is clear to everyone

The growing influence of China in Indian Ocean has compelled India to come out with ‘necklace of diamonds’ strategy and ‘QUAD’ to counter the growing hegemonistic attitude of China in the Indo pacific region. The term necklace of diamond as coined by India’s former foreign secretary Lalit Man Singh in august 2o11. It is a geopolitical strategy designed to counter China's "String of Pearls" by encircling China through improving India’s naval presence, expanding its military bases, and enhancing its relationships with other nations in the region. The strategy involves getting access to naval bases in countries that are strategically placed and also developing relationships with other nations in the region. The strategy focuses on establishing presence near major global maritime choke points—specifically the Strait of Malacca, Strait of Hormuz, and the Bab-el-Mandeb—to protect trade and secure maritime defence.

The Necklace of Diamonds strategy of India got access to several strategically located ports, such as the Changi Naval Base in Singapore, Sabang Port in Indonesia, Chabahar Port in Iran and Duqm Port in Oman. It plans to get secure military access to Assumption Island in Seychelles. These ports provide India with direct access to the Indian Ocean and enhance its ability to respond to any potential threats in the region.

In addition to naval bases, India is developing its relationship with other countries of the region. India has signed agreements with: Mongolia to develop a bilateral air corridor with India’s credit line; Japan to build the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC); Vietnam to enhance its military cooperation. India is maintaining good relations with Vietnam and has so far sold Brahmos Missile and patrol boats to it. In 2015, India and Seychelles agreed upon the development of naval base in this region. This will give the military access to India. This base is of strategic importance to India as China desperately wants to increase its presence in the African continent through the maritime silk route.

India has maintained healthy relations with countries of central Asia, depicted by escalation in our trade with these countries. India is building a deep-sea Port in Indonesia at Sabang. It has strategic significance as it is close to the Strait of Malacca and India’s Andaman & Nicobar Islands and in Myanmar India built a deepwater port in Sittwe in 2016. India has established Coastal Surveillance Radars (CSR) in Mauritius, Maldives and Sri Lanka. It is going to provide BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system to Indonesia. In addition to BrahMos Indonesia will also procure astra air to air missile from India. India has also agreed to provide Supersonic BrahMos cruise missile to The Philippines. The security strength of these countries is a big assault on Chinese hegemony in the Indo Pacific Ocean.

India is in no mood to relent to Chinese expansionist attitude, yet certain questions are of paramount importance for healthy Indo pacific region in the coming times. Can India contain China and maintain its hegemony in the Indian ocean? Can China fulfil its commercial and naval agenda in Indopacific region? Can India save countries of this region from falling in the lap of China? Can enemies of India along with China contain Indian interests in the Indian ocean?

The tussle between the two Asian giants is being fought diplomatically yet India’s Necklace of Diamonds has become noose around the neck of China.

*Prof. M. K. Bhat Contact: drmkb1963@ gmail.com

Professor Emeritus (M.A.I.T)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi