Peace, tranquility in Marwah, Warwan essential for tourism flow, economic growth: DC

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 4: On the concluding day of his 3-day extensive tour of Marwah, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma held a public meeting at Government Higher Secondary School, Yourdu, Marwah and stressed upon the local people to identify and locate terrorists and share timely information about their presence and movement with Security Forces (SFs).

The DC stressed that the people of Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan should extend their full cooperation to the security forces so that peace is restored in the region.

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He said that peace in the region will help in promoting tourism flow.

While emphasizing the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the DC urged the youth to stay away from drugs. He encouraged the youth to actively participate in sports and other constructive activities to maintain a healthy and productive lifestyle.

The DC also emphasized the importance of Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Scheme and the One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme and urged the beneficiaries to avail the benefits available under these schemes.

He further encouraged the farmers to register under the ODOP initiative through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and promote the renowned walnut, apple, Rajmash and other famous products of Marwah Sub-Division.

The DC also inspected the ongoing construction work of the new building of the SDM Office and directed the concerned department to expedite the pace of work and ensure its completion in a time-bound manner.

The DC was accompanied by ADC Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal, PO ICDS Kishtwar, Rishi Kumar Sharma, GM DIC Kishtwar, Mohsin Raza, SDM Marwah, Dr. Mohd. Ashraf, DSWO/DIO Kishtwar, Tariq Parveaz Qazi, DFO Marwah, Vishal Chaudhary, ExEn PMGSY Marwah, Tilak Raj Rajwal besides other district and sectoral officers and officials from various departments.