Peace Is Our Shared Quest, J&K Almost Near Normalcy: Special DG CRPF

Srinagar, Nov 16: Special Director General CRPF, J&K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir is almost near normalcy, and the remaining challenges will be quelled with joint efforts of security forces, administration and people.

Speaking to reporters, Khirwar said peace and tranquility is a shared quest and a shared goal for all, not just for security forces and administration.

"If the state sees peace and tranquility, then all of us prosper, the people of the state prosper, the country prospers, humanity prospers and that is where we need to go," he said.

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He congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for bringing the situation to this stage. "We have largely overcome most of the challenges, but to say that all challenges are over, it would not be appropriate. We are jointly working together with all security forces, the administration, the government and the people of J&K and we are more than certain that we will be able to quell this challenge, whatever is remaining of it," he said.

On winter challenges, Khirwar said security forces will face some extra challenges due to changed climatic conditions, but they have learnings from previous years. "We work in tandem with all our agencies, all the security forces, the administration, the government of J&K. We do anticipate things, we do respond to those expected changes and we are sure we will be able to handle all the challenges that come before us," he said.

Regarding injured jawans, he said they are in good condition with the help of excellent doctors at 92 Base Hospital. Two jawans were shifted to Delhi and they are also in perfectly good condition. "We will keep our alert high and we will ensure that our alert is high and we are able to handle every situation effectively," he said.

He said multiple operations are underway as we speak.

Paying tribute to fallen jawans, Khirwar said every loss of life of any jawan of any security force is a huge loss. "We owe our utmost respects to all the fallen and we stand with their families and we will make sure that they get justice," he said.(GNS)