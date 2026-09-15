NEW DELHI, Sept 15: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday asserted that "human peace" and "humanity peace" are more important than a single country's gain and there was a need to work on the principle.

He also said that India has now emerged as a global voice for peace, progress and prosperity.

He said the landscape of Indian diplomacy has changed dramatically in the last decade. It is now marked by greater engagement and a renewed sense of confidence. Quoting External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, he said countries can't say "your problem is your problem and my problem is our problem".

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"The world should consider every problem as ours, then only solutions can be found," the vice president said.

Addressing an event here to mark 25 years of the Indian Council for World Affairs getting the status of 'institution of national importance' through an Act of Parliament, Radhakrishnan said that in a world burdened with conflicts and contradictions, the success of the BRICS Summit is "all the more remarkable".

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that the unanimous BRICS leaders' declaration is a big achievement for India.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar said India today engages with a much wider range of countries and regions and its interests have become increasingly global.

The vice president is the president of the ICWA.

It is involved in educating and engaging the public on global issues and international affairs. (PTI)