Peace, Development Transformed J&K Since Article 370 Abrogation: LG

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 reflects the power of peace, development, equal rights and good governance.

The lieutenant governor addressed the UT foundation day celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

"On J-K UT Foundation Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to every citizen and pay homage to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji. I salute our farmers, teachers, security forces, workers, youth and women who are shaping a self-reliant future of the Union Territory," Sinha said in a post on X.

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Earlier, the lieutenant governor administered the Unity Pledge to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel and paid tributes to Patel Ji on his 151st birth anniversary.