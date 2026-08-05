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Home / Latest News / PDP's Para Hits Out At Giriraj Singh Over 'Terrorist' Remark On Mehbooba

PDP's Para Hits Out At Giriraj Singh Over 'Terrorist' Remark On Mehbooba

Srinagar, Aug 5: PDP leader Waheed Para on Wednesday termed Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remarks describing former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti as a "terrorist" as "outrageous" and "irresponsible". "Giriraj Singh's remarks calling PDP president Mehbooba Mufti a...

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Daily Excelsior
02:38 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Aug 5: PDP leader Waheed Para on Wednesday termed Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remarks describing former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti as a "terrorist" as "outrageous" and "irresponsible".

"Giriraj Singh's remarks calling PDP president Mehbooba Mufti a 'terrorist' are outrageous, irresponsible, and beneath the dignity of a Union Minister. Such language against a former chief minister of J&K and a senior Muslim woman leader reflects nothing but prejudice and political intolerance," Para said in a post on X.

He was reacting to Singh's remarks that Mufti, who heads the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), "is a terrorist as she has supported terrorists always".

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Singh also claimed that the BJP had tried to reform Mufti during its alliance with the PDP.

"Since there was no improvement, we let her go," he said.

Para said Singh's remarks reflected his mindset rather than a political position.

"This is not a political statement, it is a reflection of Giriraj Singh's own mindset," the Pulwama MLA said.

Mufti courted controversy on Tuesday after she was seen holding the national flag upside down during a protest here against the abrogation of Article 370. (Agencies)

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