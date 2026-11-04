PDP was founded to undermine interests of J&K people: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: The National Conference today said neither late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed nor his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has made any contribution to the interests of Jammu and Kashmir, its popular movements, or its development.

Reacting to the allegations of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, NC's spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar asserted that by raising baseless allegations against National Conference, she cannot whitewash the dark chapters of her party's past. He said late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed began his political career in the 1950s, and almost every major political move he made until his death in 2016, ran contrary to the interests of Jammu & Kashmir and its people.

Advertisement

"The entire political career of late Mufti Sayeed was marked by actions that ran contrary to the sentiments, aspirations and interests of the people of Kashmir. The PDP was founded in 1999 with the sole objective of weakening the demand for autonomy raised by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. Despite winning only 16 out of 87 Assembly constituencies in the 2002 elections, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was made Chief Minister as part of a sinister political design, the first condition of which was the merger of the Muslim Auqaf Trust into the Waqf Board. These are historical facts that cannot be denied through deception, false rhetoric or fabricated speeches," he said.

"PDP sought votes in the 2014 elections on an anti-BJP platform but subsequently entered into an alliance with the same party, pushing J&K towards political and institutional destruction and opening the doors of the Civil Secretariat to the RSS. During the power for three and a half years after 2015, 237 civilians lost their lives under the government headed by Mehbooba Mufti. More than 30,000 people were injured, around 3,500 suffered eye injuries, and 1,025 people lost vision in one or both eyes. During the same period, 31,000 people were arrested and more than 1,000 booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), " he asserted.

Dar demanded a high-level investigation into all the scandals that surfaced during the BJP-PDP regime, stating that accountability was essential to address the injustices inflicted upon the youth of Kashmir.