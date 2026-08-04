PDP To Hold Protests Across J&K To Mark Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday directed all party office bearers to ensure participation in district-level protests to be held by it across Jammu and Kashmir to mark the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370.

The protests will be held on August 5, demanding the restoration of Article 370 and release of political prisoners, the party said.

The decision was taken at a PDP meeting chaired by Mehbooba on Tuesday

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"As decided by the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti during today's meeting with senior party leaders, MLAs, district presidents of parent, women and youth wings .... all party functionaries are hereby directed to ensure active participation in the district level protests across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in support of restoration of Article 370," the party said in a release.

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in 2019. (Agencies)