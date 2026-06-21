PDP Should First Seek Probe Into Recruitments Made Over Last 10 Years: Sakina Itoo

Srinagar, Jun 21: Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday rejected allegations regarding recruitments and outsourcing, asserting that if the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding an inquiry into recent recruitments, it should first seek an investigation into all recruitments carried out during the last ten years.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of International Yoga Day celebrations at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the minister said the present government has nothing to conceal and is fully prepared to face any investigation.

“If the PDP wants a probe into recruitments, it should first seek an investigation into all recruitments made over the last 10 years,” Itoo said while responding to questions from media persons.

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Rejecting the allegations levelled against the government, the minister clarified that the outsourcing system was not introduced by the present administration. She maintained that the practice had been in place earlier and that the current government cannot be held responsible for policies initiated before its tenure.

“The government has nothing to hide and is open to any kind of investigation,” she said, adding that transparency and accountability remain among the administration’s top priorities.

The minister’s remarks come amid ongoing political debate over recruitment processes and outsourcing policies in various government departments. She reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring fairness and transparency in all administrative matters. (KNC)