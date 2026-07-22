PDP raises serious concerns over devastating floods in Rajouri, Poonch

* Demands protection of river banks

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The leaders from PDP have raised serious concern over devastating floods Rajouri and Poonch and demanded a comprehensive Master plan for Pir Panjal region besides initiating flood protection works along the banks of rivers and Nallahs in the area.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the Jammu Party office, PDP general secretary Rajinder Manhas, Party spokesperson Tazeem Dar, and Party spokesperson Varinder Singh Sonu expressed deep grief over the massive devastation caused by the recent floods in the Rajouri and Poonch districts.The leaders paid heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

They said that apart from the tragic loss of human lives, the floods have caused unprecedented damage to residential houses, business establishments, vehicles, orchards, agricultural land, livestock and public infrastructure across the Pir Panjal region.

The party highlighted the extensive damage in Malik Market, Ward No. 2, Ward No. 3, Manhas Mohalla, Circular Road and adjoining areas of Rajouri town, where business establishments, homes and commercial properties suffered severe losses. Large-scale damage was also reported from Bela Bus Stand, where vehicles were washed away, while orchards and agricultural land in Rajdhani and the Khanna Mandi area were badly affected.

The leaders further stated that villages and towns in Kalakote, Thanamandi, Manjakote, Budhal, Kotranka, Darhal and several other flood-affected areas witnessed extensive losses of land, livestock, houses and other valuable property. In Poonch district, many areas remained cut off after roads and bridges were damaged, disrupting normal life and delaying relief operations.

The PDP leaders observed that while floods are a natural calamity, the magnitude of destruction has been aggravated by unplanned development, encroachments and the absence of scientific river management. They stressed that rivers eventually reclaim their natural course when their channels and river banks are disturbed.

The party demanded: Immediate and adequate compensation to the families of those who lost their lives and to all affected households. A special rehabilitation package for families whose homes, businesses and agricultural land have been destroyed, compensation for losses suffered by orchard owners, farmers and livestock owners.Immediate restoration of damaged roads, bridges and essential public infrastructure, protection and strengthening of river banks through scientific flood protection measures and preparation of a comprehensive Master Plan for the Rajouri-Poonch (Pir Panjal) Region.