PDP questions Govt’s job recruitment process, seeks transparency

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief spokesperson Mehboob Beg today questioned the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s claim of providing more than 24,000 jobs, demanding transparency in the recruitment process and alleging that appointments were made through outsourced private agencies without adequate public disclosure.

Addressing a press conference here, Beigh said the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference had promised 100,000 jobs in its election manifesto and must explain how the appointments it claims to have made were carried out. “The National Conference promised one lakh jobs. Now they say they have adjusted 24,424 youth. The Government should tell the people who these individuals are and how they were selected,” Beg said.

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He questioned the Government’s decision to engage private recruitment agencies despite the existence of established institutions such as the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, which are mandated to conduct recruitments. “What was the need to hire private companies when there are tried and tested Government recruitment agencies? The Government should disclose which companies were engaged, what their credibility is and what their track record in conducting transparent recruitments has been,” he said.

Beigh said transparency was essential in public hiring and argued that the Government must explain why local agencies were not utilized and how the recruitment process was conducted.

Referring to statements by Health Minister Sakeena Itoo that around 7,000 people had been adjusted in the Health Department, Beg said the Government should make public the selection criteria and recruitment procedure. “If 7,000 people were recruited, tell the people how they were selected. Was there an advertisement? How many applications were received? Was there a written examination or any other selection process?” he asked.

The PDP leader also alleged irregularities in the recruitment exercise, claiming that in one Assembly constituency alone around 300 individuals had been appointed. He further alleged that links to recruitment portals were circulated among select groups for limited periods before being removed. “The more secrecy there is, the more doubts arise. As an opposition party, it is our duty to ask questions and it is the government’s duty to answer them,” Beg said.

He maintained that outsourcing itself was not unusual and was practiced in other states, but said the issue was the manner in which the process was conducted. “Outsourcing happens across the country. The question is how it was done here. An elected government is accountable and must be transparent,” he said.

Beigh also criticized what he described as the Government’s failure to adequately respond to opposition concerns, saying the administration led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had a responsibility to explain its actions after receiving a public mandate.

Asked whether the PDP would pursue legal action, Beg said the party’s immediate objective was to seek answers in the public domain. “Our first responsibility is before the people. If the Government can satisfactorily explain the process and the people are convinced, then there is no issue. But these questions need answers,” he said.