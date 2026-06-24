PDP protests over recruitment through outsourcing

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) today protested here against the Government, alleging that nearly 25,000 appointments made through outsourcing were marked by corruption, favouritism and lack of transparency.

Scores of PDP leaders and workers assembled at the Press Enclave and raised slogans against the National Conference (NC)-led government, questioning the recruitment of nearly 25,000 people since it assumed office in 2024.

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The protesters alleged that the appointments were made through outsourcing without following established recruitment procedures or eligibility criteria.

The PDP leader Khurshid Alam accused the government of institutionalizing corruption through the recruitment process. "Corruption is being systematized," Alam told reporters during the protest. He alleged that vacancies were filled without public advertisements or a transparent selection process, depriving unemployed youth of equal opportunities to apply for the posts.

Alam claimed that the appointments should have been advertised through the concerned recruitment agencies and publicized in newspapers and other media platforms. Instead, he alleged, the outsourcing mechanism had become a source of corruption and favoritism.

He accused the government of "playing with the future of the youth" and said the PDP would continue its agitation until the recruitment process was made transparent. "We will fight for the rights of the people and unemployed youth and will continue to protest until this system is stopped," he said.

The PDP leader Iqbal Tramboo said the government had provided employment to around 25,000 people through outsourcing arrangements and questioned the criteria used for the recruitment. "Our question is how the recruitment was done and what criterion was followed. There appears to be only one criterion that is corruption and favoritism," he said.

He urged the government to issue a white paper detailing the recruitment process and ensure that future appointments are conducted in a fair and transparent manner. "We believe the government should come out with a white paper explaining how these recruitments were made and ensure that future recruitment is conducted transparently so that deserving candidates get jobs," he said.