PDP, PC, Apni Party delivered BJP’s 70-year agenda: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar Thursday launched a scathing attack on the PDP, Peoples Conference (PC) and Apni Party, calling them the BJP's A, B and C teams, who enabled the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and are now attempting to rewrite history.

Addressing a special meeting at the party headquarters, Sagar said it was the PDP's opportunistic alliance with the BJP in 2015 that opened the floodgates for the saffron party's political expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, ultimately culminating in the unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

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"Those who escorted the BJP into the corridors of power, legitimised its political footprint and enabled the assault on Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional identity have no moral, political or ideological right to lecture the National Conference on Articles 370 and 35-A. They stand exposed before the people," he said.

The meeting reviewed organisational affairs, upcoming party programmes and the government's relief and rescue operations following the recent weather-related devastation across Jammu and Kashmir. Participants also hailed the resounding success of the National Conference-led protest in New Delhi for the restoration of statehood and thanked all political parties and individuals who stood shoulder to shoulder with the party in its democratic struggle.

Sagar expressed gratitude to the parties that joined the movement, while castigating the PDP, Peoples Conference and Apni Party for boycotting the protest. "They chose to appease their political masters in Delhi and Nagpur instead of standing with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Their absence exposed their double standards and reaffirmed their role as the BJP's political surrogates. They preach unity from television studios but desert the people when history demands courage and conviction," he said.

Launching a blistering attack on the PDP, Sagar accused the party of sacrificing the interests, dignity and constitutional safeguards of Jammu and Kashmir for the sake of power.

"The PDP embraced the BJP, normalised its politics in Jammu and Kashmir, facilitated the extension of one central law after another and paved the road to August 5, 2019. Today, the very architects of that political disaster are masquerading as champions of Article 370. It is the height of hypocrisy. The people have neither forgotten nor forgiven their betrayal," he asserted.

Responding to Mehbooba Mufti's recent remarks, Sagar said they stemmed from political desperation rather than principle.

"It was not the National Conference but the PDP that dug the grave of Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional position. Those who bartered the State's interests for power cannot now wrap themselves in the flag of Article 370. Political theatrics cannot erase historical facts," he said.

Referring to PC, Sagar said the party abandoned the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) at the first opportunity to curry favour with the BJP.