PDP MLA Waheed Para Moves Resolution Seeking Reconciliation And Amnesty In J&K

Srinagar, Sep 17: Senior PDP leader and MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para has proposed a resolution in the upcoming Autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, urging the Centre to initiate a "meaningful and sustained" political process in the Union territory and consider a one-time, comprehensive amnesty for those affected by years of turmoil.

The resolution submitted by Para to the Assembly secretary on September 5 calls for a humanitarian and time-bound review of cases involving "misguided" youth, who were caught in circumstances beyond their control, or continue to face cases and restrictions long after the events in question.

"The House calls upon the government of India to begin a meaningful and sustained political process in Jammu & Kashmir and to take a historic step towards healing by offering a one-time, comprehensive amnesty to those affected by years of turmoil," the one-page resolution said.

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"No young person should be condemned to a lifetime of suspicion because of an allegation, past case or circumstances of conflict. The House, therefore, calls for a time-bound review of eligible cases, including restrictions affecting passports, security clearances, education and employment, with due process and safeguards for serious offences.

"The House believes that peace cannot be built by keeping an entire generation trapped in its past. Our youth must be given the chance to study, work, travel, support their families and rebuild their lives with dignity. This is not a plea for forgetting. It is a call for justice with compassion, accountability with humanity and peace with dignity," the resolution said.

It also further said that the time has come to replace fear with trust, exclusion with opportunity and conflict with reconciliation.

"History will remember whether we chose to perpetuate the wounds of the past or had the courage to heal them," Para said.