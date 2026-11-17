Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aga Muntazir Mehdi today sought a detailed explanation from the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and police over the seizure of wireless devices near examination centres during the Accounts Assistant recruitment examination, questioning whether any such device had managed to reach an examination hall.

In a post on X, Mehdi said nearly 1.62 lakh aspirants had registered for the examination against just 600 posts, expressing concern over the possibility of irregularities in a recruitment process on which thousands of young people had pinned their hopes.

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He referred to reports that police had apprehended 14 persons near examination centres and seized wireless sets, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the matter.

While welcoming the police action before the examination, Mehdi said the incident had raised serious questions about the security arrangements and the possibility of malpractice.

"The question every candidate is asking is simple. Did any device reach inside a hall, and if it did, how?" he wrote.

He urged JKSSB and Police to issue a clear and detailed statement instead of a vague press note, explaining the nature and intended use of the seized devices, the persons behind the alleged operation and the security checks put in place at examination centres.

Mehdi also sought a timeline for the SIT investigation, demanding that anyone found involved, including those from within the system, be identified and punished.