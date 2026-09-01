PDP Leader Iltija Mufti Asks J&K Govt To Enhance Stipend Of Protesting MBBS And BDS Interns

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to enhance the stipend of the protesting MBBS and BDS interns from Rs 12300 to Rs 30000 per month.

Iltija joined the protesting medical interns at GMC Srinagar and expressed solidarity with their "legitimate demand" to enhance their monthly stipend.

"It is deeply concerning that medical interns across Jammu & Kashmir continue to receive one of the lowest stipends in the country, despite shouldering an enormous workload. Interns are routinely required to perform duties extending from 12 to 48 hours and, across J&K, are often denied even basic holidays and adequate leave," she said.

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She called upon the Government to immediately initiate a meaningful dialogue with the protesting interns, resolve their concerns and enhance their stipend to Rs 30,000 without further delay.

The Government must also ensure that interns receive reasonable working conditions, adequate leave and basic protection commensurate with the demanding services they render, she said.

"The demand for a Rs 30,000 stipend is both reasonable and justified. Several states have already substantially revised their internship stipends upwards. Odisha and West Bengal provide around Rs 45,000, while Uttar Pradesh has increased its stipend from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000, with Bihar also having undertaken a revision," Iltija added.

Young doctors serving in Government hospitals cannot be expected to work 12 to 48-hour shifts without adequate holidays or benefits, while being among the lowest-paid medical interns in the country. Their demand is legitimate, and the government must respond with urgency and sensitivity, she said.

"The Government must seriously reconsider its priorities. At a time when substantial public resources are spent on lavish government programmes and activities, it is difficult to justify denying a modest and legitimate increase to young doctors who work round the clock to sustain the public healthcare system," the PDP leader added.

The medical interns began their indefinite strike on Monday, seeking a higher stipend and better working conditions.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday said the demand of the interns was already under consideration of the government and they need not resort to strikes. (Agencies)