PDP introduced outsourcing in J&K, misleading youth on recruitment: Itoo

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, June 21: Launching a sharp attack on the PDP over its criticism of recent recruitment and outsourcing practices, Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo today said the outsourcing model was introduced during the PDP's tenure and accused the party of misleading unemployed youth to score political points.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Yoga Day celebrations at SKICC, Itoo clarified that the present government had not introduced the outsourcing system and alleged that the concept was brought to Jammu and Kashmir by the former PDP-led administration.

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"The government has not done outsourcing. This concept was introduced by them. We have repeatedly told the Union Government that instead of outsourcing, permanent jobs should be created so that youth can get employment through a proper procedure," she said.

Hitting out at opposition leaders for questioning recruitment processes, the Minister accused them of hypocrisy and referred to alleged irregular appointments and bank recruitment scandals during previous regimes.

"Those who are talking about procedures today should first answer for the scandals that took place during their tenure. People who did not qualify were given jobs. They cannot tolerate that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are getting employment today," she said.

Itoo urged political parties not to "misguide" unemployed youth and maintained that the government is committed to create employment opportunities despite existing challenges.

On the issue of NEET examinations, the Minister blamed previous governments for the centralisation of the entrance process, claiming that students earlier had examination facilities within Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today students have to travel to places like Rajasthan and Delhi. If we are facing difficulties, it is because of decisions taken earlier. However, the government has made all necessary transport and logistical arrangements to ensure students do not face inconvenience during examinations," she maintained.

Meanwhile, addressing the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Itoo described yoga as an effective tool to address mental health issues arising from decades of conflict and the growing drug addiction problem among youth.

Expressing concern over the rising drug menace, the minister said the administration led by the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister has made significant progress in tackling substance abuse over the past 18 to 19 months.

Highlighting the benefits of Yoga for students, Itoo said the practice can improve concentration, reduce stress and help children remain committed to their studies during challenging times.