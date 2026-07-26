PDP defers Foundation Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) today postponed its Foundation Day celebrations scheduled for July 28 in view of the widespread loss of life and damage to property caused by incessant rains across J&K.

The decision was taken on the directions of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, the party said in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Mohammad Khursheed Alam.

Advertisement

Announcing the postponement, the PDP said it stood in solidarity with the people of J&K, particularly the bereaved families in Rajouri and Poonch who lost their loved ones in the recent cloudburst incidents.

"At this hour of grief and suffering, we stand in solidarity with the people of J&K, especially with the bereaved families in Rajouri and Poonch," the statement said.

The party said a fresh date for the Foundation Day celebrations would be announced separately.