PDP Defers Foundation Day Celebrations Amid Devastation Caused By Rain In J&K

Srinagar, Jul 25: Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday postponed its foundation day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the devastation caused by incessant rains, which have claimed lives and caused widespread damage to property across the Union Territory.

The party said the decision to defer the July 28 event was taken on the directions of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

"In view of the prevailing situation caused by incessant rains, which have resulted in the tragic loss of precious lives and widespread damage to property across JK, the PDP has decided to defer its foundation day celebrations on July 28," the party said in a statement.

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Expressing solidarity with those affected, the PDP said it stood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the bereaved families in Rajouri and Poonch who lost their loved ones in the recent cloudburst incidents.

The party said a fresh date for the foundation day celebrations would be announced later. (Agencies)