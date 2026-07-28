PDP Announces Protests On August 5 For Restoration Of Article 370

Srinagar, Jul 28: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday announced that her party would hold peaceful protests at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 to press for the restoration of Article 370 and "resolution of the Kashmir issue".

The former chief minister stated this at a press conference at the party headquarters here on the occasion of the PDP's 27th foundation day.

"All our people, who are sitting here, will hold peaceful protests in their districts on August 5 for the restoration of Article 370, 35A, and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue," she said.

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She also expressed regret for her remarks at Jantar Mantar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and others had criticised the PDP leader for her remarks, accusing her of justifying the use of force against Kashmiri protesters.

"I apologise if my remarks on violence against protesters in Kashmir have hurt anyone," she said.

Mehbooba visited Jantar Mantar on July 23 to extend support to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged examination irregularities.

While opposing police action against student protesters in Delhi, the PDP said that the situation was different in Kashmir as the security forces were fighting militancy.

The comments drew backlash from rival political parties, including Abdullah's National Conference (NC). The PDP, however, accused the ruling NC of using artificial intelligence to twist Mehbooba's statement. (Agencies)