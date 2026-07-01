PDP activists protest against backdoor appointments

Mufti slams NC Govt over police action

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 30: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) strongly protested against the National Conference (NC)-led Government for what it describes as the systematic erosion of transparency, fairness, and merit in public recruitment through alleged backdoor appointments and the increasing outsourcing of government posts.

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The protest at Jammu was led by general secretary, Rajinder Manhas, expressing serious concern over reports that regular government vacancies are being filled through opaque and arbitrary processes, bypassing established recruitment procedures and denying deserving unemployed youth the opportunity to compete on a level playing field.

He said when thousands of educated young people are struggling to secure employment, the government's preference for backdoor appointments sends a deeply discouraging message. Public sector recruitment must be guided by merit, transparency, and equal opportunity rather than favoritism or political considerations.

The PDP demanded that the government should stop all the backdoor appointments and review ongoing outsourcing practices to ensure they are consistent with the principles of good governance. The party called for all vacant government posts to be filled through transparent, competitive recruitment conducted by the appropriate constitutional and statutory authorities. Click here to watch video

The senior leaders who participated in the protest included- Varinder Singh Sonu, K K Sharma, Parveen Akhter, Sunil Bhat, Aditya Gupta and others.

In Srinagar, PDP’s youth wing staged a protest against the NC-led Govt’s recruitment policy, alleging irregularities in appointments under the outsourcing mechanism. The party leaders and workers assembled at the Press Enclave carrying placards and raising slogans against the Government, accusing it of favouring its own supporters in recruitment.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said the party was not opposed to outsourcing as a policy but objected to what he alleged was its misuse to make non-transparent appointments.

Bhan also alleged that private construction companies had been entrusted with employment-related work in the Health and Education departments. He claimed that several PDP leaders in different districts had been placed under house arrest to prevent them from joining the protest.

Similar protest was held by PDP workers in Rajouri against the NC-led Government, alleging large-scale job outsourcing and backdoor appointments that undermine merit and transparency in public recruitment.

Meanwhile, PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti today accused the National Conference of “using” the police to “suppress” peaceful protests after several of its leaders and workers were allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of a demonstration against the outsourcing of Government jobs.

Mufti alleged that PDP leaders and workers across the Valley were confined to their homes to prevent them from participating in the protest, calling it an “attempt to stifle democratic dissent.”