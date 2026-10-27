PDD Promotes 96 Technicians, Draftsmen To JE Post
JAMMU, Oct 27: The Power Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted 96 Technicians and Draftsmen to the post of Junior Engineers (E) in the interest of the administration. Among the promoted Technicians and Draftsmen are 13...
JAMMU, Oct 27: The Power Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted 96 Technicians and Draftsmen to the post of Junior Engineers (E) in the interest of the administration.
Among the promoted Technicians and Draftsmen are 13 diploma holders and 83 degree holders.
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