PDD Inspector Terminated Over Alleged Terror Links

JAMMU, Jun 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of a Power Development Department (PDD) employee over alleged involvement in terror activities.

Mohd Shafi Malik, 51, of Arwani, Bijbehara, has been dismissed from service. Malik, a 12th-pass Inspector posted at Hassanpora Tawella, Bijbehara, was terminated with the allegation that he was linked to terror activities.

Malik is named in the following FIRs registered at Police Station Bijbehara FIR No. 76/2017 under Sections 302, 147, 148, 149, 336, 212, 7/27 of the Arms Act ,FIR No. 66/2018 under Sections 147, 148, 149, 336, 427, 332, 341 of the RPC , FIR No. 78/2018 under Sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 307, 341 of the RPC.

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An official said that the government has already adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terror links.