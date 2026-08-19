PDD casual lineman dies of electrocution in RS Pura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: A 37-year-old daily-wager/casual lineman of the Power Development Department (PDD) died of electrocution while carrying out repair and maintenance work in the Badyal Brahmana area of R S Pura today.

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The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad, son of Mir Ali and a resident of Badila. The incident occurred around 11:30 am, when Ahmad was carrying out maintenance work after climbing an electric pole. He reportedly suffered a fatal electric shock and fell from the pole.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby Government hospital in a serious condition. From there, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

After completion of the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the deceased's legal heirs for performing the last rites.

Police Station R S Pura has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated proceedings to ascertain the circumstances leading to the electrocution.