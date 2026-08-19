PDD casual lineman dies of electrocution in RS Pura
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 18: A 37-year-old daily-wager/casual lineman of the Power Development Department (PDD) died of electrocution while carrying out repair and maintenance work in the Badyal Brahmana area of R S Pura today. CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Aug 18: A 37-year-old daily-wager/casual lineman of the Power Development Department (PDD) died of electrocution while carrying out repair and maintenance work in the Badyal Brahmana area of R S Pura today.
The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad, son of Mir Ali and a resident of Badila. The incident occurred around 11:30 am, when Ahmad was carrying out maintenance work after climbing an electric pole. He reportedly suffered a fatal electric shock and fell from the pole.
He was immediately shifted to a nearby Government hospital in a serious condition. From there, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Jammu, where doctors declared him as brought dead.
After completion of the postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the deceased's legal heirs for performing the last rites.
Police Station R S Pura has taken cognizance of the incident and initiated proceedings to ascertain the circumstances leading to the electrocution.