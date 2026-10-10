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PCT hands over food material to ESF

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 9: Paropkar Charitable Trust (PCT) today handed over the food material to the Earth Saviours Foundation (ESF) Faridabad, Haryana which is taking care of and looking after more than 1400 old and abandoned persons in its...

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Daily Excelsior
03:57 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Paropkar Charitable Trust (PCT) today handed over the food material to the Earth Saviours Foundation (ESF) Faridabad, Haryana which is taking care of and looking after more than 1400 old and abandoned persons in its camps.

The food items included rice, flour, pulses, Mustard Oil, salt and sugar.

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