PCT hands over food material to ESF
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 9: Paropkar Charitable Trust (PCT) today handed over the food material to the Earth Saviours Foundation (ESF) Faridabad, Haryana which is taking care of and looking after more than 1400 old and abandoned persons in its...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Oct 9: Paropkar Charitable Trust (PCT) today handed over the food material to the Earth Saviours Foundation (ESF) Faridabad, Haryana which is taking care of and looking after more than 1400 old and abandoned persons in its camps.
The food items included rice, flour, pulses, Mustard Oil, salt and sugar.
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