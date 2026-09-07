PCJ to organize 7th Ashok Sodhi Memorial Awards for Best Photography-2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: To keep alive the memory and legacy of martyr Ashok Sodhi, whose contribution to the profession remains a source of inspiration for photographers across the region, the Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) today announced to organize the 7th edition of the Ashok Sodhi Memorial Awards for Best Photography-2026.

The announcement in this regard was made by Dinesh Mahajan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, here today.

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Mahajan issued a formal statement outlining the eligibility criteria, submission process, and timeline for the awards, urging all intending contestants to take note of the guidelines well in advance.

As per the notification, only those photographs clicked within the specified window, between 21st September 2025 and 5th September 2026, will be deemed eligible for consideration.

This one-year timeframe is intended to ensure that entries reflect recent and relevant work, giving photographers ample opportunity to capture and submit their best images from across the region's diverse landscapes, events, and everyday moments.

Contestants have been advised that duly filled entry forms, accompanied by the photographs, must reach the office of the Manager, Press Club of Jammu, on or before 5:00 PM on Monday, 14th September 2026.

Building anticipation among the participating photographers, the results of the competition will be formally declared on Monday, 21st September 2026, at a ceremony to be held at the Press Club of Jammu.

Mahajan appealed to all intending participants to ensure their entries are submitted well within the given period, noting that no relaxation would be granted for late submissions.

Govind Chouhan, Co-Chairman of the Organizing Committee, clarified that the competition is not restricted to professional photojournalists alone.

"Citizen journalists and students are equally welcome to take part, a move aimed at encouraging fresh talent and diverse perspectives from among the general public and the region's youth. This inclusive approach has been a hallmark of the award since its inception, allowing photography enthusiasts from all walks of life to showcase their work on a credible platform," he added.