PCCF reviews developmental works, forest protection measures

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, Oct 26: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Jammu and Kashmir, Sarvesh Rai, undertook a two-day tour of North Kashmir on October 25 and 26 to review developmental works, forest protection measures, eco-tourism initiatives and infrastructure development across forest divisions of the North Forest Circle.

On the first day of the tour, the PCCF visited JV Forest Division, Baramulla, where he inaugurated the Trumgund Forest Check Post and inspected the ongoing construction work of the DFO office at Baramulla. He subsequently visited Langate Forest Division, where he laid the foundation stone for the second storey of the DFO office at Langate and inspected the Reshwari Eco-Tourism site.

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During the visit, the PCCF emphasised the importance of developing eco-tourism in a planned and sustainable manner, with a focus on responsible visitor management, conservation of natural landscapes and creation of livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The tour further covered eco-tourism works in Bangus Valley, where the PCCF took stock of ongoing eco-development initiatives in the Dringyari-Bungus area and reviewed the progress of works being undertaken to promote responsible eco-tourism and enhance visitor amenities.

Emphasising effective implementation, he directed the concerned officers to ensure the timely and quality completion of all ongoing projects. He also stressed the need to strengthen forest protection measures, enhance field-level preparedness and intensify preventive interventions in view of the forthcoming forest fire season.

At Lakut Bangus, the PCCF inspected the Forest Staff Quarters and Jungle Training Centre and released "Mountain Trails of Kehmil," a publication highlighting trekking routes and nature-based tourism opportunities in Kehmil Forest Division. He also inaugurated the Range Office at Ramhall. The office will strengthen field-level administration and coordination, enabling more effective monitoring of forest resources and implementation of protection and developmental activities in the range.

On the second day, the PCCF visited Kamraj Forest Division, Kupwara, to review field-level infrastructure, forest protection preparedness, livelihood initiatives and conservation-related activities. The visit commenced at Batpora Block, where he inaugurated the Block Officers' Hut, a facility catering to three forest beats comprising 16 compartments. The infrastructure is expected to strengthen field coordination, monitoring and protection of forest resources.

The PCCF subsequently visited Nagriwari Eco-Park at Hatmulla, where he inaugurated the Van Posh Mela, showcasing the linkages between forest conservation, traditional skills, local livelihoods and eco-tourism. A 1.5-kilometre student trekking route was also inaugurated, and students were flagged off for the trek to promote environmental awareness and appreciation of the region's natural heritage.

Later, the PCCF released the Forest Protection Plan of Kamraj Forest Division for 2026-27, outlining the division's priorities and planned interventions for strengthening forest surveillance, preventing forest offences and safeguarding forest resources. He also released the booklet "A Portrait of Paradise - The Enchanting Forests of Lolab Valley," documenting the valley's ecological richness and the Forest Department's interventions in forest conservation, restoration, plantation development and eco-tourism promotion.