PC using threat of central agencies to intimidate PDP leaders: Iltija

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: People's Democratic Party (PDP) today accused the People's Conference (PC) of intimidating PDP leaders by claiming the backing of central investigative agencies, and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene.

Addressing a press conference here, Iltija Mufti alleged that the top leadership of the People's Conference was threatening PDP leaders, including Yasir Reshi, by claiming support from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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She alleged that senior People's Conference leaders had claimed that officials of the ED, NIA and CBI were meeting them in Srinagar and conspiring against PDP leaders. "They say that we have ED in our pocket, we have Amit Shah and NIA on board, and they use your name again and again," she alleged.

Iltija said political parties should compete through democratic means instead of intimidation. "If you want to face the PDP, then by the power of dialogue, by the power of the ballot, defeat us in the ballot. Don't fight us with ED or NIA," she said.

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Calling for politics centred on public issues, Iltija said the focus should remain on matters such as political prisoners, the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Article 370, employee dismissals and house demolitions. "If we cannot do anything for Kashmiris, at least we should not humiliate them," she said.

PDP leader Waheed Para also alleged that after Aug. 5, 2019, the party faced an organised crackdown that weakened its political base.

He claimed around 40 PDP leaders were removed from the party under pressure and alleged that the PDP alone continued to raise issues including Article 370, employee terminations under, the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and political prisoners.

Speaking at the press conference, PDP leader Yasir Reshi alleged that he had recently received threats through a People's Conference functionary claiming that meetings involving officials from the NIA, ED, ACB and other agencies were being held to target him. "They told me that NIA is sitting, IB is sitting, ED is sitting and they are conspiring against Mr. Yasir," Reshi alleged.

He urged the investigating agencies to act if false claims were being made in their name. "If this is a lie, then those people who are blackmailing others should face action so people know this will not work," he said.