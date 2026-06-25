PC led by Dr Shashi Tharoor visits Kargil, pays tribute at War Memorial

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, June 24 : A Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs, headed by Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Kargil district today on a study tour.

The delegation comprises Dr Tharoor, MP; Arvind Ganpat Sawant, MP; Praniti Sushil, MP; Arun Govil, MP; Shangreiso Zimik; Dr Smita Singh; Shivani; Jagdish Kumar; B.S. Mubarak; Rishi Angra; Lt. Col. Mandeep Kaur and Manish Kumar.

Advertisement

The committee was accorded a traditional welcome at Hotel The Kargil by Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Haji Hanifa Jan; Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Rakesh Kumar; and Senior Superintendent of Police, Nitin Yadav.

Cultural troupes representing various ethnic communities of Kargil, along with Self Help Groups, also participated in welcoming the delegation.

Earlier, the delegation was received at Zero Point in Drass with a traditional welcome by Deputy Commissioner Drass, Imteeaz Kacho; Senior Superintendent of Police, Ishtiyaq Kacho; and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Drass, Vishal Atri.

During their visit, the committee paid homage at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, laying floral tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the defence of the nation.

Army officials briefed the delegation on key strategic locations and areas associated with the Kargil War.