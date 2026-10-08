PC Income Tax urges taxpayers to embrace voluntary compliance

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Monika Dhami today urged the business community, taxpayers and other stakeholders in Kashmir to adopt voluntary compliance and contribute to nation building.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Income Tax Awareness Programme at the Mini Secretariat Ganderbal, Dhami said the Income Tax Department, tax deductors and taxpayers were "together partners in nation building."

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"We welcome people, we want to urge people to join voluntary compliance in nation building," she said.

Dhami said the department had reached out to the business community, taxpayers and chartered accountants in Ganderbal and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

She said the department would also organise an awareness programme for Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and had provided them with a toolkit to improve compliance and avoid problems in filing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) returns.

"We have answered all the questions from the DDOs and we have told them that we are ready to listen to their problems," she added.

The programme was organised by the Income Tax Office, Srinagar, to sensitise industrialists, traders, hoteliers, DDOs and other stakeholders about provisions of the New Income Tax Act, 2025, and promote voluntary tax compliance.

Dhami emphasised the importance of timely, accurate and transparent compliance with income tax laws and urged taxpayers to make full use of facilities and services provided by the department.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore welcomed the initiative and stressed the need for greater awareness among the local business community about tax compliance and taxpayer services.

Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Sandhya Partap gave a detailed presentation on the New Income Tax Act, 2025, covering income tax return filing, deductions and exemptions, TDS documentation and other compliance-related matters.

The programme was attended by taxpayers, traders, hoteliers and representatives of trade and professional bodies, including the Bar Association and District Legal Services Authority.

Officials also responded to queries raised by participants on tax compliance and other provisions of the law.

Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar, Dr Ruveda Salam, and other senior departmental officials were also present.