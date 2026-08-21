Pazhany wins J&K U-17 Chess C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Emerging chess talent Pazhany Kohli emerged champion in the J&K UT U-17 Boys Chess Championship held in Jammu. Kohli displayed flawless chess to top the strong field with 5.5 points from six rounds, registering five wins and one draw.

Rithvik Gandotra secured second position with five points, while Samyak Jain finished third with an identical score. Their positions were decided on the basis of tie-break rules.

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The top three players have qualified for the forthcoming National U-17 Chess Championship, scheduled to be held in Jammu from September 28 to October 6, 2026. Atul Kumar Gupta distributed prizes among the winners. The event was organized by the All J&K Chess Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council. FA Bindu Pathania was Chief Arbiter.