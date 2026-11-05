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Home / National / Payment Of DA: SC Stays Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Punjab Chief Secretary

Payment Of DA: SC Stays Criminal Contempt Proceedings Against Punjab Chief Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 5: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in a criminal contempt matter initiated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab's chief secretary and others in a case related to the payment of pending...

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Daily Excelsior
12:58 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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FILE - A view of Supreme Court of India (building)

New Delhi, Nov 5: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in a criminal contempt matter initiated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Punjab's chief secretary and others in a case related to the payment of pending dearness allowance and dearness relief to employees.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan passed the order while hearing a plea challenging the high court order initiating the criminal contempt proceedings against Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and others.

The bench noted that the chief secretary was directed to be present in person in the high court in the matter on Thursday.

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"Stay further proceedings in... until further orders," the top court said. (Agencies)

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