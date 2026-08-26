Pawan Rathore attends National Conference with States/UTs & I&PR Secretaries

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Special Secretary, Information Department, Jammu & Kashmir, Pawan Singh Rathore, attended the National Conference with States/UTs and Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Secretaries convened by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The conference brought together senior officers from the Centre and States/UTs to deliberate upon strengthening coordination in the fields of public broadcasting, media, film, creative industries, information dissemination and the emerging Media & Entertainment (M&E) ecosystem.

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The deliberations also focused on facilitating greater participation of States and UTs in national initiatives and ensuring that the benefits of the rapidly expanding creative economy reach talent and institutions across the country.

A comprehensive agenda covering 15 key areas was discussed during the conference. These included implementation of the Right of Way (RoW) mechanism for cable operators by State Governments, roadmap for WAVES 2027, strengthening WAVES Bazaar and market access, expansion of public service broadcasting infrastructure, integration of the Indian Cine Hub (ICH)/Film Facilitation Office (FFO) portal, adoption of the single-window ICH portal for film shooting and live-event permissions, strengthening public service broadcasting through content co-production and State-specific programming, promotion of the live-events sector, capacity building of DIPR officers, transition to the digital framework under the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Act, 2023, strengthening libraries, promotion of low-cost cinema in rural and underserved areas, accessibility standards in cinema halls, operationalisation of the WAVES State Ecosystem and State partnership for the Create in India Challenge (CIC) - Season 2.

The conference highlighted the WAVES platform as an important national initiative for bringing together the creative industries, technology, startups, investors, creators and global industry leaders.

Participating in the deliberations, Special Secretary Information Pawan Rathore represented Jammu & Kashmir's perspective and engaged in discussions concerning greater State participation in the emerging national media, broadcasting and creative economy initiatives. The participation provided an opportunity to explore avenues for strengthening Jammu & Kashmir's presence on national platforms and creating enhanced opportunities for local creators, filmmakers, startups and media professionals.

The participation of the Information Department, Jammu & Kashmir, is expected to further strengthen institutional linkages with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and facilitate greater engagement of the Union Territory with initiatives such as WAVES, WAVES Bazaar, WAVEX, MyWAVES and Create in India Challenge, thereby providing a wider platform for Jammu & Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, creative talent and emerging media ecosystem.