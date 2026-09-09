Pawan Kumar Posted As SP Traffic In Ladakh

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has relieved Vikas Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:2013), of his duties as SSP Traffic and additional charge of SSP Security and Police Telecommunication and posted Pawan Kumar, IPS, as SP Traffic in his place.

The order, issued in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs directive dated September 2, stated that Vikas Kumar has been relieved with effect from September 8 (afternoon) and directed to report to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for further duties.

Pawan Kumar, who was awaiting orders of adjustment, will also hold the additional charge of SP Security and Police Telecommunication, Ladakh, until further orders.

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