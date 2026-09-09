Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Pawan Kumar Posted As SP Traffic In Ladakh

Pawan Kumar Posted As SP Traffic In Ladakh

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has relieved Vikas Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:2013), of his duties as SSP Traffic and additional charge of SSP Security and Police Telecommunication and posted Pawan Kumar, IPS, as SP Traffic in his...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:45 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has relieved Vikas Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:2013), of his duties as SSP Traffic and additional charge of SSP Security and Police Telecommunication and posted Pawan Kumar, IPS, as SP Traffic in his place.

The order, issued in pursuance of the Ministry of Home Affairs directive dated September 2, stated that Vikas Kumar has been relieved with effect from September 8 (afternoon) and directed to report to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi for further duties.

Pawan Kumar, who was awaiting orders of adjustment, will also hold the additional charge of SP Security and Police Telecommunication, Ladakh, until further orders.

Advertisement

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra