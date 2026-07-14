Pawan Khajuria voices concern over delay in elections of ULBs, PRIs

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 13: Senior leader Pawan Khajuria has expressed deep concern over the prolonged delay in conducting the Urban Local Body (ULB) and Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Sailan Talab, Udhampur, he said that the failure to hold timely elections to Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees across Jammu & Kashmir, including Udhampur, has severely affected development.

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“In the absence of elected local representatives, citizens have no one to approach with their day-to-day civic issues. As a result, problems related to roads, sanitation, drainage, street lighting, drinking water, and other essential public services remain unresolved,” he added.

Highlighting the situation in rural areas, Khajuria said that development has also suffered due to the non-conduct of Panchayati Raj elections. He pointed out that many development plans prepared through Gram Sabhas have either not been implemented properly or have been replaced with projects that do not reflect the actual priorities of local communities. Such practices, he said, are against the spirit of the Panchayati Raj system.

Pawan Khajuria urged the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish new Municipal Committees in rapidly growing rural and semi-urban areas such as Garhi, Majalta, Manwal, Khoon, Ghordi, Panchari, Jaganoo, and other similar regions where population and commercial activities have increased significantly. He said that creating these Municipal Committees would accelerate local development and ensure better civic amenities for residents.

Pawan Khajuria warned that if the Government fails to take an early decision over these issues, the voice of the people will be raised more strongly through democratic means.

Those present in the press conference included senior leader Raj Kumar Buccha, former Councillor Neha Verma, former Councillor Rakesh Khajuria, former Sarpanch Mukund Lal, former Sarpanch Bishan Dass, former Sarpanch Mahesh Gautam, Gurdayal Khajuria, Rahul Gupta, Naresh Sharma, Arun Gupta, Vijay Kumar, Ramesh Kumar Goswami, Rakesh, Rohit Sharma, Shailo Ram, Jagdish Kumar, Sanjay Verma, Sunny Kalsotra, Bharat Bhushan, Rohit Sarmal, Nateshwar Vaid, Kuldeep Sharma, Sunny, Gagan, and others.