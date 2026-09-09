Pawan Khajuria urges Govt to formulate action plan for tackling monkey menace

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 8: Senior leader Pawan Khajuria has expressed serious concern over the growing menace of monkeys and other wild animals damaging crops and fruit-bearing plants across rural and hilly areas of Jammu & Kashmir.

After meeting with the affected people, he said the situation is particularly painful for small and marginal farmers whose livelihood depends largely on agriculture. In many affected areas, farmers are even forced to guard their fields and orchards day and night, disrupting their normal lives and adding to their hardship.

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Khajuria urged the J&K UT Government, Wildlife authorities, Forest Department, Agriculture Department and district administrations to work together and formulate a time-bound, scientific and permanent action plan to tackle the problem. He stressed that occasional or temporary measures cannot provide lasting relief to farmers.

He demanded a comprehensive survey of villages and areas affected by wild animals, proper assessment of crop losses and timely, transparent compensation to affected farmers. The Government should also provide assistance for solar fencing, secure fencing and other effective crop-protection measures in vulnerable areas, he added.

“Farmers need more than compensation; they need protection for the crops they have worked so hard to grow. A farmer cannot be expected to repeatedly bear losses after investing his time, labour and money. The Government must ensure that farmers can cultivate their fields without living under constant fear of losing their produce,” he said.

Khajuria also pointed out that the issue has now gone beyond agriculture and become a matter of public safety. In several areas, aggressive behaviour by monkeys and other wild animals poses risks of injuries and attacks, particularly to children, women, students and elderly citizens.

He said vulnerable locations should be identified immediately and effective measures taken to protect residents. The administration and concerned departments must act before the situation becomes more serious, he added.

Khajuria urged the UT Government to issue clear directions to all concerned departments to identify affected areas, announce a time-bound action plan, ensure timely compensation and implement durable protective measures so that farmers and rural residents can live and work without fear.