Pawan Khajuria expresses concern over safety of students

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 28: Senior leader Pawan Khajuria has raised serious concerns over the safety of students travelling on the road connecting Town Hall, above the holy Devika site, to Omara, commonly known as Sairgah Road.

He stated that a large number of students from the Degree College and various schools use this route every day. Over the past few months, several parents have visited his office at Sailan Talab, Udhampur, and have also contacted him over the phone to report that dense bushes along both sides of the road provide hiding spots for miscreants and anti-social elements. According to the complaints, these individuals pass inappropriate remarks, make offensive gestures, creating fear and insecurity among students and their families.

Advertisement

Taking the matter seriously, Pawan Khajuria immediately contacted the concerned police and administrative authorities over the phone and urged them to increase regular police patrolling in the area. He also appealed to the Municipal Corporation Udhampur to launch a cleanliness drive on Sairgah Road and remove the dense roadside bushes at the earliest.

He further informed the administration that similar concerns have been raised regarding Doodhadhari Mandir Road, Battal Ballian Road, Dandayal Road, and other streets, where local residents have repeatedly complained about anti-social activities.