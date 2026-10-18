Pawan Khajuria demands immediate compensation to farmers for crop losses

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Senior leader, Pawan Khajuria visited Kawa Panchayat in Udhampur to assess the extensive damage caused to standing paddy crops by the recent heavy rainfall and hailstorms. During his visit, he interacted with affected farmers, listened to their grievances and demanded that the Government and district administration immediately assess the losses and provide adequate compensation at the earliest.

Pawan Khajuria said that heavy rainfall and hailstorms at a time when the paddy crop was ready for harvesting have destroyed months of hard work put in by the farmers. The lodging of standing crops, water logging in fields and disruption of harvesting has created a serious financial crisis for the farming community.

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He said that farmers work tirelessly throughout the year to cultivate their crops, often investing their entire savings. The continuously rising costs of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, labour and other agricultural inputs have already made farming increasingly expensive. Under such circumstances, crop destruction just before harvesting has dealt a double blow to farmers.

Pawan Khajuria said that the Government must take serious note of crop losses not only in Kawa Panchayat and also in other affected areas of Udhampur district as well as Jammu and Kashmir. Considering the financial condition of farmers, there should be no delay in providing relief and compensation.

He demanded that the Government and district administration immediately deploy joint teams of the Revenue and Agriculture Departments to affected villages and conduct fair and transparent surveys to assess the actual extent of crop damage. He particularly stressed the need to provide adequate compensation to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis.

Pawan Khajuria said that the Central Government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to protect farmers against losses caused by natural calamities, but its benefits are still not reaching many needy farmers. He emphasised that instead of allowing the scheme to remain confined to departmental formalities, it must be taken to every village and farmers should be made fully aware of its benefits.

He demanded that crop insurance claims of insured farmers be settled promptly and that the concerned departments provide them with all necessary assistance.