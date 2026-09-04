Pawan Keeps jis word: Kidney disease affected AP villages to get purified water

VIJAYWADA, Sep 3 : Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has kept his promise with over 21 villages plagued by chronic kidney related diseases getting potable drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 49.94 crore.

The drinking water project was completed in A Kondur mandal in NTR district.

An official release here on Thursday said that the drinking water project was completed within 26 months. People in the 21 village panchayats and 38 habitations have been suffering from chronic kidney diseases as they consumed contaminated water. Moreover, Tribal people live in 15 thandas in the mandal.

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The issue of chronic kidney diseases was brought to the notice Pawan Kalyan before 2024 elections. On assuming charge as Dy CM, he instructed the officials concerned to carry out the Jal Jeevan mission drinking water project works expeditiously.

By diverting the Krishna river water at Ibrahimpatnam through the NTPC canal, the water is purified and supplied through 12 overhead tanks for which a 130 km pipeline was laid. Now, 75,000 people are supplied 55 litres of purified water per day.

Coordinating with the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Revenue, Forest, Environment, Railways departments, as well as the National Highways Authority officials under the Rural Water Supply Department, Pawan proceeded in a planned manner to obtain the necessary permissions for the construction of the pipeline as soon as possible.

Earlier, the government used to supply drinking water to the villages and habitations through tankers for which the government would spend Rs 2.5 crore per annum. Pawan will visit the villages and tandas to examine the quality of water and works.

(UNI)