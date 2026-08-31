Pawan is president of Auto-Rickshaw Workers’ Union

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 30: In a meeting here today, election of Auto-Rickshaw Workers’ Union, Ramban, was held in the presence of senior leaders of INTUC J&K.

The meeting was attended by Shiv Kumar Sharma, president INTUC J&K, Naveed Ashraf Kichloo, organizing secretary, Balvinder, Bicku Kumar, president Jammu District, Varun and Naseer Hussain, along with a large number of auto-rickshaw drivers, workers and union members.

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During meeting, it was unanimously decided, to temporarily dissolve the existing Union body for two months and for this interim period, Pawan Kumar was appointed as president and Sajjad Ahmed, general secretary.

On this occasion, auto-rickshaw drivers and workers highlighted several important issues affecting their livelihood like high traffic challans of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 10,000 or similar amounts imposed on auto-rickshaw drivers should be reviewed and a humane policy should be adopted.

The INTUC leadership listened to all the concerns raised by the workers and assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate redressal.

The meeting concluded with special thanks to Naseer Ahmed, former president Auto Rikshaw Union for his dedication and unwavering support to the Union.