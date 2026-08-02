Pawan Gupta lists civic infrastructure projects sanctioned for Udhampur West

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 1: MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta today asserted that every promise made to the people would be fulfilled before the completion of his tenure, while claiming that Udhampur is on the verge of witnessing unprecedented development.

Addressing a press conference, here today, he said that several major projects related to roads, lanes, drinking water, healthcare, parks, parking facilities and other civic infrastructure have already been sanctioned, with the tendering process for most of them completed.

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Gupta said that tenders for road and lane works were floated well in advance, but by the time funds for blacktopping were released last year, the monsoon had already set in. Heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to roads and public infrastructure, following which the Government sanctioned Rs 20–25 crore exclusively for restoration works and these funds are currently being used to repair damaged roads, he explained. He added that this year’s budget has earmarked Rs 6.5 crore for lane improvement works while 121 lanes have already been identified for development.

Speaking about the AMRUT 2.0 water supply project, the MLA said works worth Rs 124 crore have been approved. A tender worth Rs 32 crore has already been awarded, while projects worth Rs 68 crore were allotted in January.

Gupta further informed that tenders worth Rs 4.5–5 crore have been floated for fresh blacktopping works. He attributed delays to fluctuations in bitumen prices caused by the Iran- US conflict.

Among the major upcoming projects, Gupta said a DPR worth Rs 8.5 crore has been submitted for the first phase of the Gangera Park project. Another Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned for developing a park near Kali Mata Temple, while a similar allocation has been made for Birma Bridge. Land is also being identified at Kambal Danga, Muttal and other locations for future public parks.

Gupta also announced that work on the Meat Market and Town Hall parking projects has resumed. The new hospital building, equipped with six operation theatres, is expected to be completed within two to three months after construction resumed following the contractor’s death. He said Rs 3–3.5 crore has been sanctioned for repairs to the old hospital building. CT Scan facilities are already operational, an MRI machine has been sanctioned, and efforts are underway to install a C Arm machine and establish a Cath Lab.

The MLA further said that funds have been released for the proposed Cultural Centre, while projects for a Transport Nagar, warehouse and Bus stand are awaiting land identification. Permanent sheds will be constructed at 10–12 hill shrines, a tender for the pending Rs 3.5 crore Pangara NTPHC project is being issued, and more than 100 schools are either being renovated or rebuilt. Referring to education, Gupta said Kendriya Vidyalaya has become operational in Pancheri and expressed confidence that a college for the area would also be operational soon.