Patwari caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today caught a Patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant for issuance of a revenue extract.

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An ACB spokesperson identified the accused as Bashir Ahmad Dar, Patwari Halqa Gund Ali Nayak, Waterrehal, Tehsil Khansahab, District Budgam.

According to the spokesperson, the complainant, a resident of Gund Ali Nayak, had applied online for issuance of the Fard on July 21, 2026, on behalf of his grandfather, who was old-aged and unable to pursue the matter himself.

"After submission of the application, the complainant approached the concerned Patwari to enquire about its status," the spokesperson said, adding that the Patwari initially told him that the Revenue Department's online portal was not functioning and asked him to visit after some time.

The spokesperson said that during subsequent visits, the Patwari allegedly delayed the matter on one pretext or another and eventually demanded Rs 12,000 as bribe for issuing the Fard. "After negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 10,000," he said.

As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB and lodged a written complaint, the spokesperson said. "Verification of the allegations was conducted, which prima facie established the demand for illegal gratification," the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, Case FIR No. 14/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up, the spokesperson said.

A trap team was constituted and during the trap proceedings, Bashir Ahmad Dar was "caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant," the spokesperson said.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses and he was taken into custody in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.