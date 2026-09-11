Srinagar, Sep 11: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught a Patwari red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant for issuance of a Fard (revenue extract) in Budgam district.

The accused has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Dar, Patwari Halqa Gund Ali Nayak, Waterrehal, Tehsil Khansahab, Budgam.

According to the ACB, a written complaint was received alleging that the Patwari had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for issuing the Fard.

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The complainant had applied online for the revenue document on July 21, 2026, on behalf of his elderly grandfather.

The complainant subsequently approached the Patwari to enquire about the status of the application.

The official allegedly cited technical issues with the Revenue Department's online portal and later continued to delay the matter on various pretexts.

The Patwari allegedly initially demanded Rs 12,000, which was subsequently negotiated and settled at Rs 10,000, the ACB said.

After the complainant approached the ACB, the allegations were verified and found prima facie substantiated.

The bureau subsequently registered an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Police Station ACB Srinagar and launched an investigation.

A trap team was constituted, following which the accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, ACB said.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses, and the accused was taken into custody in accordance with law.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the ACB said. (Agencies)