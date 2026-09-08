Patwar Association J&K seeks rationalisation of Halqas, Girdawar circles

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: The All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association (AJAKPA) has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to undertake a workload-based rationalisation of Patwar Halqas and Girdawar circles, saying the existing revenue field structure has not kept pace with population growth and administrative responsibilities.

In an open letter addressed to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, ministers, legislators and people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Association urged MLAs to raise the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session and seek a clear, time-bound commitment from the Government.

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The Association said the number of districts, tehsils, nayabats and villages had increased over the decades, while Girdawar circles remained at 427 and Patwar Halqas at around 1,663.

It claimed only about 1,100 Patwaris were working, with many handling six, seven or even eight villages besides additional assignments.

According to the Association, the workload has increased with digitisation and verification of land records, Digital Crop Survey, Farmer Registry, AgriStack, GIS mapping, BhuNaksha, ULPIN and other initiatives.

It said digital transformation had increased the need for field-level verification.

The Association highlighted infrastructure shortages, claiming nearly 60 per cent of Patwar Halqas lacked Patwar Khanas and that Patwaris were working from rented premises at their own expense. It sought computers, printers, scanners, internet connectivity, GIS software, support and training.

It urged the Government to constitute a committee, assess the workload of every Patwar Halqa, create additional Halqas, rationalise Girdawar circles, fill vacancies and ensure adequate manpower.

The Association sought safeguards against errors during digitisation and portal migration and time for field verification before records are finalised.

It further urged disposal of pending grade pay, DPC, promotion and recruitment-related files, including finalisation of the syllabus for the Revenue Services Executive Examination and finalisation of the Recruitment Rules.